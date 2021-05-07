Togbe Afede assists 200 Muslim Families in NR

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV has appealed to the Muslim community in Ghana to recommit themselves to the education of the girl-child to improve the living conditions of their families.



According to him, prioritizing girls’ education would go a long way towards addressing poverty and deprivation in Muslim families and produce better and happy citizenry for the country.



Togbe Afede made the call when he donated 40 bags of rice and sugar and 20 packets of tea to 200 Muslim families at Kaffeiyyili in the Northern Region.

The donation formed part of his annual philanthropic activities towards alleviating hardship among poor and disadvantaged Muslims in Ghana.

The support, which will benefit 1,200 Muslims, is the third of its kind undertaken by him annually in the North.



It is to ease the travails poor families go through, as they practice the important spiritual exercise of their faith.

According to him young girls of school going age must be encouraged to return from the major cities of Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi to their home towns and villages, in order to re-enrol into schools to enable them succeed in life in the future.



Togbe Afede also encouraged the people of Northern Ghana to take issues of the environment seriously by avoiding the indiscriminate felling of trees in the region to avoid the dire consequence of desertification.

A 58 year old widow, Madam Salamatu Alidu expressed her profound appreciation for the support, saying, ““this is a miracle for me and my four children” According to her, the food items would sustain them for a week and commended him for the gesture.



Madam Memunatu Mahama, 72, a stroke patient, was full of praise for the gesture and prayed to God to bless Togbe Afede. Silim-Boma-Naa Imoro Fuseini, on behalf of Kaffeiyilli thanked Togbe Afede for the support and assured him of their readiness to work to return all pupils of school going age back to school.



He said the gesture would make a difference looking at the current economic hardship facing Ghanaians and prayed for Allah’s protection and guidance for the revered king.