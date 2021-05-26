Togbe Ablatenu IX of Kpando pays courtesy call on Bolewura

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

The Paramount chief of Kpando traditional area of the Volta region Togbe Ablatenu (IX) has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) at his palace on 24th May, 2021.



The visit forms part of the bond of relationship that have existed between the people of the Volta region and Gonjas (Savannah region) and also rekindles the relationship and cultural heritage that have existed between the two great ethnic groups since time immemorial.



Togbe Ablatenu (IX) congratulated Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) for ascending to the throne as Paramount chief of Bole.



He also commended Bolewura for his bold steps in fighting illegal logging, illegal mining on River bodies and commercial charcoal burning in the Savannah Region stating; “The people of Kpando are proud of you”.



Togbe Ablatenu (IX) was accompanied by chiefs and queen mothers of Kpando Traditional area.



Togbe Ablatenu (IX) also took the opportunity to officially invite Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) to visit Kpando to help strengthen the existing bond of relationship between two traditional areas.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) thanked the Paramount chief of Kpando Togbe Ablatenu (IX) and the people of Kpando for the historical visit to his palace. Bolewura assured Togbe Ablatenu (IX) of his return visit to Kpando anytime soon as requested. “I shall storm Kpando anytime soon”. He said.



As custom and traditions demands, Bolewura donated a Ram and some tubers of yams to the chief and people of Kpando.