You are here: HomeNews2024 02 02Article 1914614

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast: There are rain and thunder clouds over the ocean of Ghana - Ghana Meteo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

There are rain and thunderclouds over the ocean of Ghana, Ghana Meteo reports.

This report adds will cloudiness over the east coast with cases of rain and thunder.

Northern Ghana will remain dry and hazy throughout the period.


The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:




NAY

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment