Today’s Weather Forecast – November 9, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Occasional cloudiness is expected over parts of the coast this morning, especially over the western portions.



A sunny afternoon will be observed, with cases of localised thunderstorms or rain later over parts of the coastal and middle sectors.



The northern sector is expected to remain relatively dry, hot, and sunny, with slightly hazy conditions within the forecast period, especially over the Upper regions.



Mist is expected over parts of coastal, forest, and mountainous areas early this morning.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



