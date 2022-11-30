Today’s Weather Forecast – November 30, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The southern half of the country is expected to be partly cloudy this morning with mist and fog patches over few places.



The northern half of the country is expected to be slightly hazy today with few cloud developments as thunderstorms and rain are expected over the southern half, especially to the west later in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



