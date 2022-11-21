Today’s Weather Forecast – November 21, 2022

General News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably Cloudy conditions are expected over southern Ghana this morning with mist or fog patches likely to form over hilly, forest, and mountainous areas this morning.



Slightly hazy conditions will prevail over the northern half this morning giving way to hot and sunny weather during the afternoon period.



There are chances of thunderstorms and rains over the coast and slightly north of the coastline during the afternoon period and the middle sector from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



