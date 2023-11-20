You are here: HomeNews2023 11 20Article 1884056

General News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today's Weather Forecast – November 20, 2023

Northern Ghana will remain dry and slightly hazy during the period.

The southern part Ghana is expected to have few clouds periodically.

Localised rain showers are expected over few areas later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

