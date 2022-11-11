Today’s Weather Forecast – November 11, 2022

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions are expected over southern Ghana, with the chances of slight to moderate rains over the western coast this morning.



Early morning mist and fog patches will form over hilly, forest, and mountainous areas. Slightly hazy conditions will prevail over the northern half this morning, giving way to hot and sunny weather during the afternoon period.



Cases of thunderstorms and rains are expected over Ghana from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



