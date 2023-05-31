Today’s Weather Forecast – May 31, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions with rain are expected over areas in the coastal sectors this morning, becoming partly cloudy later in the day.



Partly cloudy conditions are expected to dominate over the middle and northern sectors, becoming sunny later in the day.



Misty conditions are also expected over the mountainous and forest areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)