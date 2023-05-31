You are here: HomeNews2023 05 31Article 1777175

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – May 31, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Cloudy conditions with rain are expected over areas in the coastal sectors this morning, becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to dominate over the middle and northern sectors, becoming sunny later in the day.

Misty conditions are also expected over the mountainous and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment