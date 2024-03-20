Today’s Weather Forecast – March 20, 2024

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

The weather forecast for Ghana indicates a partly cloudy condition across most parts of the country, with mist forming over areas along the coast, forests, and hilly regions during the morning hours.



Ghanaians are to expect sunny conditions prevailing across most sectors throughout the day.



However, there are chances of localized thunderstorms or rain within the southern half of the country from late afternoon into the evening.



In contrast, the Upper regions of the country will experience hazy conditions with obscured visibility ranging from 2km to 8km for the forecast period.



This haze is attributed to a plume of dust raised over the dust source regions, namely Chad and Niger.



Strong low-level winds are expected to propagate this dust towards Ghana, particularly affecting the Upper portions of the Northern sector. As a result, visibility will be significantly reduced, intensifying the haziness in these areas.



Residents and travellers in affected regions are advised to take precautions.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.



