Today’s Weather Forecast – March 14, 2024

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Meteo reports that cloudy weather is expected over most parts of the country, with cases of rain and thunder over the southwest.



The report adds that periods of sunshine will be experienced during the day.



Late afternoon to evening thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the country.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



