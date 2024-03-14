You are here: HomeNews2024 03 14Article 1921491

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – March 14, 2024

Ghana Meteo reports that cloudy weather is expected over most parts of the country, with cases of rain and thunder over the southwest.

The report adds that periods of sunshine will be experienced during the day.

Late afternoon to evening thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the country.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.

