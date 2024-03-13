Today’s Weather Forecast – March 13, 2024

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Within the forest and mountainous areas in the south, reduced visibility is expected early this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.



Periods of sunshine will be experienced across the country as the day progresses.



Rain and thunder are anticipated over parts of the country later in day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



