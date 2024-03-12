You are here: HomeNews2024 03 12Article 1921113

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Today’s Weather Forecast – March 12, 2024

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Ghana Meteo reports that sunny weather is expected throughout the day.

Periodic clouds are also anticipated over southern Ghana with a chance of thunderstorms later in the afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



