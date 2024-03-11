You are here: HomeNews2024 03 11Article 1920929

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Today’s Weather Forecast – March 11, 2023

Ghana Meteo reports that parts of southern Ghana will experience reduced visibility early this morning due to mist and fog.

Sunny weather is also expected across the country as the day unfolds.

Rain and thunder are anticipated over a few areas within the middle and transition zones later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

