You are here: HomeNews2024 02 28Article 1919055

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 28, 2024

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Ghana Meteo reports that the Sun and clouds will alternate over southern Ghana during the day.

Northern Ghana is expected to be sunny with few clouds.

Localised cases of rain and thunder are anticipated over few areas within the country from late afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



NAY

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment