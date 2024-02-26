Today’s Weather Forecast – February 26, 2024

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Meteo reports that hot and sunny weather is anticipated for most parts of the country today.



Periodic clouds will also be experienced during the day with a likelihood of rain and thunder over a few areas later in the afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





