General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 26, 2024

Ghana Meteo reports that hot and sunny weather is anticipated for most parts of the country today.

Periodic clouds will also be experienced during the day with a likelihood of rain and thunder over a few areas later in the afternoon.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



