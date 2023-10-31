You are here: HomeNews2023 10 31Article 1872047

General News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today's Weather Forecast: Expect more rains - Ghana Meteo

The storm over the gulf is expected to drift inland and produce rain of varying intensity within the Central and Western regions this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.

It’s been raining at dawn within the Greater Accra and Volta regions.

Parts of these regions will still experience rain this morning.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



