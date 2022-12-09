Today’s Weather Forecast – December 9, 2022

General News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Early morning mist or fog patches is expected over the coastal, forest and hilly areas of southern Ghana.



Partly cloudy condition is expected over most parts of the country this morning, becoming sunny as the day progresses.



There are chances of localized rain thundery activities over few areas in the middle sector from the afternoon into the evening.



The Northern half of the country will continue to experience relatively dry, hot and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with visibilities ranging from 200m to 600m.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)



