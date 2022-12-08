You are here: HomeNews2022 12 08Article 1676600

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – December 8, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Partly cloudy conditions and misty weather will be expected over most areas within Southern Ghana this morning.

Sunny periods will be experienced as the day progresses (especially over the Coast and Transitional belt).

Few areas over the Western Coast are however expected to experience localised thundery and rain activities.

The Northern sector on the other hand will experience dry and hazy weather throughout the forecast period with visibilities ranging from 200 to 600.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment