Today’s Weather Forecast – December 8, 2022

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions and misty weather will be expected over most areas within Southern Ghana this morning.



Sunny periods will be experienced as the day progresses (especially over the Coast and Transitional belt).



Few areas over the Western Coast are however expected to experience localised thundery and rain activities.



The Northern sector on the other hand will experience dry and hazy weather throughout the forecast period with visibilities ranging from 200 to 600.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



