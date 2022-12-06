Today’s Weather Forecast – December 6, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning mist and fog patches will form over hilly, forest and mountainous areas.



Slightly hazy conditions will prevail over the northern half this morning giving way to hot and sunny weather during the afternoon.



There are chances of thunderstorms and rains over few places in the transition belt during the afternoon and over few places in the middle and coastal sectors from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



