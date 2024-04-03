Today’s Weather Forecast – April 3, 2024

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As indicated in the Weather Warning earlier, the rainstorm from Togo is already in the country and has produced rain of varying intensities in most areas over southeastern Ghana, Bulk of the storm over the country is dissipating and may linger with some slight rain and occasional thunderstorms this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.



However, some parts of the storm are currently in the Gulf of Guinea and are expected to produce rain for the west coast due to maritime instability.



Later in the day, there will be sunny breaks over some parts of southern Ghana, whereas areas over northern Ghana are expected to be hot and sunny in the afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



