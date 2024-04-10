Today’s Weather Forecast – April 10, 2024

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, partly cloudy conditions will persist for most parts of the country with mist forming over the west coast and a few inland areas in the early hour, Ghana Meteo reports.



As the day progresses, all sectors of the country will be sunny, paving the way for some isolated cases of rain with or without thunder over the middle into the transition sector and parts of the north during the late afternoon hours into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day





NAY