'Today marks my return to civilian life' - COP Kofi Boakye lauds 5 pillars in his career

General News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commissioner of Police, Nathan Kofi Boakye, retired from active service in the Ghana Police Service on his 60th birthday on April 5, 2023.



He thus, combined the traditional pull-out service along with his 60th birthday bash in Accra on the same day. Both events were well attended by the top brass of the police and also by top personalities in society.



In his appreciation speech throughout his years of service, he admitted that a career of three decades was definitely going to be littered with lots of people to appreciate but four persons were singled out for particular praise.



The four comprised two businessmen, his best friend in life and another benefactor who took a young Kofi Boakye in when he started out as a young man in his National Service days.



"Today marks my return to civilian life, therefore it is only fitting that I acknowledge those who have made my police journey a little easier. My brothers, Mr Osei Kwame and Mr Ofori Sarpong, have been with me for about 30 years now, from the Striking Force days, they have always assisted me in developing any Police Station that I go to," he said.



"I have one of my best friends in the world, and when I say best friend I really mean it, Mr Twum Barimah, you’ve done a lot for me in my life and I tink words cannot explain or describe what you have done for me," he stressed.



He also mentioned one Engineer Atta-Poku who was a liaison between him and the Otumfuo, "liaison and everything in the Ashanti Region."



The now retired Kofi Boakye also singled out for mention Mr. Akwasi Misa, a retired Inspector-General of Police, "who I stayed with before going to police when I was doing national service and I had no place to stay."



According to videos reviewed by GhanaWeb, some notable figures present at the event included IGP George Akuffo Dampare, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, former Black Stars and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor, the founder of the Annointed Palace Chapel Reverend Obofour, and gospel singer Diana Asamoah.



COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, who is widely known as Commander One, is recognised for his significant contributions to crime-fighting in the country.



He gained national recognition in 2005 when, he led officers from the Accra Region Command in the arrest of notorious armed robber Ataa Ayi and some members of his gang, making him a household name in Ghana.



During his tenure as the police chief in the Ashanti Region, he implemented a dynamic approach to apprehending criminals, which struck fear in the hearts of many robbers.



Under his leadership, numerous wanted criminals in Kumasi and its surrounding areas were apprehended. Additionally, Commander One was known for his strong opinions and controversial arrests of public figures, including musicians Kwaw Kese and Shatta Wale.



With additional files from graphic.com.gh report