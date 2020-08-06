General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in history: Resign or be sacked – Presidency to Agyarko

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko and President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo on August 6, 2018, demanded the immediate resignation of the former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko over his involvement in the review of the controversial AMERI power deal.



In a statement signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, Mr. Agyarko was “relieved of his position, with immediate effect."



According to reports, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was misled into approving the new AMERI deal which had been rejected by Parliament by Executive Order.



Read the full story originally published on August 5, 2018 on GhanaWeb



The Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has been asked to resign by President Nana Akufo-Addo over the controversial Novation and amendment AMERI deal, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.



Sources within the Jubilee House have told Starrfmonline.com that the Energy Minister has been given a week to quit his post or will be forced out. However, indications are that he is likely to resign by Wednesday.



The decision for him to resign comes after the President was allegedly misled into approving the new AMERI deal which had been rejected by Parliament by Executive Order.



The novation and amendment agreement was seeking to buy out the deal Ameri Energy had with the government of Ghana under President John Mahama and handed over to a third party Mytilineos for 15 years. Ghana would have ended up paying over Ghc1 billion under the new arrangement.



The joint committee on Finance and Energy of Parliament rejected the new deal because it had no signatures from the Attorney General and Finance minister. Under the new agreement, Mytilineos International Trading Company, will take over the management of the AMERI power plant for 15 years.



The new company has offered to pay AMERI an amount of $52,160,560, with the government paying the remaining $39 million to the Dubai-based AMERI Energy to wash its hands off the deal entirely.



The new deal has been described by the Minority in Parliament and other energy think tanks including African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) as “stinky” and “rip-off.”



On Monday, the Senior Staff Association of the Volta River Authority (VRA) joined calls for the Minister’s removal over the controversial AMERI novation and amendment deal.



According to the VRA staff, claims by the Energy Ministry that government had saved the country over 400 million Ghana cedis in the new deal were complete lies.



Chairman of the senior Staff Association Cephas Duse addressing the media Monday said Mr. Agyarko has exhibited financial recklessness and must be given the boot from office or resign.



“We think that by the current deal, the minister has exhibited financial recklessness with intent to assist a foreign company to milk the state. We therefore call on him to resign honourably and save the nation and the government further disgrace and embarrassment.



“We plead with the President to sack him if he fails to resign.”



Their call followed a similar one by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana who also demanded that the President immediately sacks Mr. Agyarko for deceiving the nation.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.