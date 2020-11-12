Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in history: Our politics rewards insults – Duncan-Williams

Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Read the story orginally published in 2017 by Class FM below.



Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said the loudest insults and arguments on radio now earn young politicians big posts in government even though they may not have been through any “process” in life to prepare them for such responsibility.



The founder of Action Chapel International (ACI) who has been in the charismatic ministry for 40 years told his congregations that: "Life is a process, if you miss the process, if you miss preparation, you will become a danger to society".



“We need to be very careful as a society,” he cautioned, adding that: “Sometimes when we talk about corruption, corruption if we want to correct corruption, we’ll have to jail everybody.”



According to him, corruption is a result of “the way the society is made up.”



“We have wrong belief systems and we have wrong values, our values are wrong,” he said.



“Today, in this country, if you want to have a position in government, you have to be loud and you must learn the skill of arguing on radio and you have to learn how to insult people and win arguments and if you master the skill of winning arguments and debates on radio and insulting people effectively for four years or eight years when your party comes into office, you’ll be given a position – whether you’ve been through process or not.



“And whether after school you have established a business, built a house, earned salary, paid taxes, done something with your life or not, you’ll be given a position and you’ll become honourable. And you can be living in Sowutuom – there’s nothing wrong living in Sowutuom or Santa Maria – but you would have to go through the process to move from Sowutuom or Santa Maria to come to Labone, Airport Residential Area or any of the places in town we call places of people who have been through process before they got there.



“So, you are living in two bedrooms in Santa Maria, just because you were loud, and you were able to insult your opponents, you are given a position. You haven’t built a house before, you haven’t bought a land before, you end up becoming a minister, they’ve moved you from Santa Maria to Airport Residential Area, you have four bedrooms, you haven’t bought a bicycle before or a motor before and you are driving a Land Cruiser.



“Your wife has never sold or bought anything before, you have never saved $1000 before, you are signing contracts of $10million.



“Listen to me, I’m talking about process and values of society. Suddenly – you haven’t worked before, you haven’t built anything before – you have a new lifestyle that you earned by mastering the skill of debate and argument on radio and insults. You live at Airport Residential Areas, you have a security man, you have a Garden Boy, you have two armed men – one in the night, one in the evening, you have a diplomatic passport, you are travelling nations, you are going in and out, your wife, she hasn’t worked before, her status has changed, she’s now a madam; she has to maintain that lifestyle because you’ve exposed her to something and you don’t have what it takes to maintain that new life style,” Archbishop Duncan-Williams observed.



“So, you are compelled to do everything to maintain that lifestyle, whether you are a politician, a prophet, a man of God, a bishop, an archbishop or a pope or a cardinal. You haven’t been through the process to earn it so you are compelled because the values are wrong, you are doing to do everything before the four years end, so that when the four years come and you are out of office, you’ll maintain that lifestyle. Because if you dare change that lifestyle and you take your wife back to Santa Maria, she’ll poison you and you don’t want to be poisoned so you have to maintain the lifestyle.”

