Politics of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Today in history: JM Toaso, God will make it happen - Mahama's 8-year-old daughter

Former President John Dramani Mahama and daughter, Farida

Former President John Dramani Mahama's daughter, Farida ahead of the 2016 general elections on September 2, 2016, made headlines after her crayons painting with the caption “JM Toaso, God will make it happen. I love you Dad Farida" popped up on Instagram.



John Dramani Mahama who was elated about the poster drawn from crayons by his then 8-year-old daughter shared the poster on his twitter handle.



He captioned it, “Got home to this. The best political poster from my adorable bunny boo Farida.”



Farida was also reported to have told her father in a soothing voice after the President lost his mother that, " Smile! You lost your mother but you have me”.



Read the full story originally published on August 26, 2018 on GhanaWeb



President John Dramani Mahama’s 8-year old daughter Farida Mahama, has once again given hope to his father after designing a poster in National Democratic Congress (NDC) colours with the inscription “JM Toaso God will make it happen….I love you Dad Farida”



The president who was elated about the poster drawn from crayons shared it on his twitter handle and wrote, “Got home to this. The best political poster from my adorable bunny boo Farida”



It would be recalled that during the funeral of her grandmother Hajia Abiba Nnaba Mahama, Farida consoled his father over the death.



Farida was reported to have told his father in a soothing voice;” Smile! You lost your mother but you have me”. President Mahama indicated that after the consoling message from the youngster, he smiled.



The bond between the president and his daughter looks good as she always noted of springing surprises for the “old man.”

