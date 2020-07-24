Today in history: I said parliament is cheap, not useless – Ken Agyapong disputes claims

Politics of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contrary to claims made by the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak two years ago that Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong made contemptuous public comments about parliament, the latter said he never maligned the legislative body.



According to the Assin Central lawmaker, he did not say parliament had become useless as stated by Muntanka Mubarak but only said Parliament has become cheap.



He gave this explanation when he appeared before the Privileges Committee in Parliament after he was charged with contempt.



Kennedy Agyapong however rendered an unqualified apology to the committee for defaming the image of the leadership of the house.



Read the story orginally published in 2016 by Graphic.com.gh below.



Embattled Member of Parliament for Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has vehemently refuted allegations of contempt brought against him by college Member of Parliament and Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak.



Mr. Agyapong who appeared before the Privileges Committee on Monday, July 23, 2018, following a public hearing which ended inconclusively in June strongly denied ever describing Parliament as useless in any of his media utterances on Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 premiere but rather cheap as against widely circulated reports.



“I want to state on record that I never said Parliament is useless. That, I will never admit it because I never said that but I said Parliament has become cheap.”



“The Chairman directed that with all that has been said here they are interested in two words, cheap and useless, and I have admitted that I used the word cheap but I didn’t say parliament is useless,” he noted.



Kennedy Agyapong upon appearing before the committee at the second public hearing on Monday, however, argued that the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, did not use the appropriate channel to acquire a video recording which captured him making the supposed derogatory remarks against Parliament before tendering it in as evidence.



He accused Muntaka of relying on social media and non-existing online portal "MyNewGh.com" for information and consequently doctoring a tape with mischieve before furnishing the accused with copies which the respondent's council relied on to build a defense.



Mr. Agyapong who disputed the allegations of dragging the name of the House into disrepute contended that his remarks were necessitated by the interference of the Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in his media war with ace journalist Anas, citing emotions and anger at the time.



The Assin Central MP, however, rendered an unqualified apology to the committee and expressed his readiness to retract his comments which have been deemed derogatory to the image of the leadership of the house and the entire house but reiterated his stance of not using the word “useless” as widely reported on social and mainstream media.



“I apologise, giving the background I have given you. Those who went on air to call me names among other things and my leader not calling me, that is why I said parliament is cheap so I have apologized to that but it doesn’t mean I admit everything presented as evidence. I don’t want to drag matters but I could,” he said.



Mr Agyapong explained “I was furious based on what was going on, people granting interviews and condemning me. So I was furious and I said that, but I don’t mind retracting that word,” he concluded.



He has also apologized to the Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for spitting vernomous comments about him.



Kennedy Agyapong hauled before Parliament



Kennedy Agyapong is being investigated by the Privileges Committee over a motion brought before Parliament by Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak accusing the former of making contemptuous public comments about the House.



The committee subsequently established a prima facie case against Mr. Agyapong, hence his appointment with the committee.



The committee had its hearing botched on the first day of sitting in June, after lawyers for the maverick MP raised procedural issues with the composition of the committee.



Three members of the committee recused themselves forcing an adjournment.



The MPs are Gomoa Central MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah; Agona West MP, Cynthia Morrison and Upper Denkyira West MP, Samuel Nsowah-Djan.



The three have subsequently been replaced on the committee from the Majority.



The replacements are Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Adentan MP; Yaw Maama Afful, Jaman South MP; and Nana Akua Afriyie, Ablekuma North MP.



The Privileges Committee adjourned proceedings on Monday to deliberate on the defense and apology presented by the respondent, Kennedy Agyapong.



The fate of the MP for Assin Central will be determined at the next hearing.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.