Today in history: I am not saying govt should be lazy because of my prophecy - Owusu Bempah

The General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Owusu Bempah

On this day September 24, 2018, the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Owusu Bempah, cautioned the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government against being complacent because of his prophecy.



Rev. Owusu Bempah stated that though he will continue to pray for the economy to overcome the evil forces holding the economy back, the current administration should put in the best measures and policies to save the struggling economy.



The man of God claimed that one politician whose identity he did not reveal, had decided to do all he can, to make the situation unbearable for Ghanaians in order to gain their sympathies and favour.



Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he said, "we need to pray because it is not only about the physical when it comes to the development of the country. It is also about spiritual warfare.”



When asked why these spirits were able to come into the country despite the fervent prayers said by Christians, he made reference to the Bible story of Daniel and the struggle he encountered with the spirits of Persia and how Angel Gabriel had to intervene before his prayers were answered.



The General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Owusu Bempah, has asked government not to be lazy because of his prophecy.



The controversial man of God said, although he was drawing the attention of Ghanaians to pray against the spiritual manipulations by these evil spirits making the economy struggle, the current administration should put in he best measures and polices to make Ghanaians feel better.



Rev. Owusu Bempah alleges that the hardships Ghanaians are faced with is the mastermind of a known political figure who has sent down demons to disrupt the progress of Ghana.



The popular man of has in a viral video asserted that a political figure has decided to do all he can to make situation unbearable for Ghanaians in order to gain their sympathies and favour.



The person he suggests has intentions of ascending into a high office he once occupied but lost after the people of Ghana overwhelmingly voted him out. He is therefore asking Ghanaians to pray against these evil spirits.



Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he said, "we need to pray because it is not only about the physical when it comes to the development of the country.



It is also about spiritual warfare." When asked why these spirits were able to come into the country despite the fervent prayers said by Christians, he made reference to the Bible story of Daniel and the struggle he encountered with the spirits of Persia and how angle Gabriel had to intervene before his prayers were answered.



He stressed, "we have policies that this government is working with. I have not said that government should not work to manage the struggling economy. I was only making reference to the spiritual aspect of the struggles we are going through. "

