Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Today in history: Even the devil can't stop my victory - Akufo-Addo

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016 declared that nothing can stop him from winning the presidential race.



During a mini-rally at Denkyira Obuase in the Central region, Akufo-Addo said: “When you come out to vote, no evil force, no demonic entity or machination can prevent the victory of the NPP.”



He also begged Ghanaians to vote massively for him during the 2016 general elections for Ghana to witness a developmental change.



“The power belongs to the people and I will never stop begging them to entrust that power into my hands to restore hope to the people of Ghana,” he said.



Read the story orginally published in 2016 by ClassFM below.



No evil forces can stop the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) from winning the December 7 polls to form the next government, flag bearer of the party, Nana Akufo-Addo has said.



“When you come out to vote, no evil force, no demonic entity or machination can prevent the victory of the NPP,” he told supporters at a mini-rally at Denkyira Obuase in the Upper Denkyira West Constituency on the second day of his tour of the Central Region.



He said God has ordained change in this year’s election adding that he will keep pleading with the people of Ghana to make him president.



“The power belongs to the people and I will never stop begging them to entrust that power into my hands to restore hope to the people of Ghana,” he said.

