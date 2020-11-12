General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in history: ‘Criminal’ Anas must stop recording people – Amidu

Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu is 2015 called out investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas after he aired his documentary exposing corrupt persons in the judicial service.



According to him, it was wrong for Anas and his team to go about secretly recording people, adding that such an act was wrong.



Amidu furthered that the process used by Anas to expose the corrupt officials was illegal.



Read the story orginally published in 2015 by StarrFM below.



Former Attorney General Martin Amidu has descended heavily on investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, describing him as a criminal and an agent of the State.



According to him, it is wrong in Ghanaian law for Anas and his Tiger Eye PI to go about recording people secretly and taking “monies out of the state”.



Amidu and Anas are in a battle of statements following claims by the former that the recent expose’ on the judiciary by the journalist was commissioned by the government.



He has also claimed that the company through which Anas produced his investigative piece is “dummy” and illegal. It is also his believe that Anas and his Tiger Eye PI are involved in “selecting reporting” of their works in an effort to please the government.



Speaking to Nii Arday Clegg on the Morning Starr Thursday, the former Interior Minister said Anas is exploiting the state with his disingenuous investigative style.



“What Anas has done makes him a criminal. How can Anas be allowed to do a comprehensive investigation and set up hidden cameras in Ghana?



“If a criminal is an undercover agent for the government how can he be prosecuted," he queried.



Meanwhile, lawyer for Anas and the Tiger Eye PI Kissi Agyabeng has described the claims by Amidu as a desperate attempt to gain recognition.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.