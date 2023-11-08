Today in Parliament: Energy minister, VRA to provide update on Akosombo Dam spillage

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and the Volta River Authority (VRA) will appear before parliament in the later hours of Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



The minister and the power-generating organisation will appear before the House to update it on the disaster caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.



Among what is expected will be the progress on bringing relief to the communities and the persons affected by this spillage, which has been described by many as catastrophic.



This has become necessary after the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said his outfit has taken full responsibility for the happenings and will make sure to update the house accordingly.



“Even though VRA is under the Ministry of Energy, we take responsibility. It is a national disaster, an emergency. It is not only affecting people in the South. I would have requested even more time, but since this house also needs to be informed about what is going on and the government’s response activities, I am not the lead government agency.



“There is an inter-ministerial advisory team, but we will take responsibility and come to inform you about what VRA has done and hasn’t done once we have completed everything… And I do pledge that if it is next week Wednesday, I will be here with VRA,” he stated.



The VRA initiated the spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong dams in the Eastern Region on September 15, 2023, due to rising water levels from significant rainfall.



Approximately 39,000 individuals across nine districts have been displaced after the excess water release from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, as per the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).



These districts encompass nearly all communities along the lower Volta Basin, resulting in widespread power outages in the affected areas, including Central Tongu, North Tongu, South Tongu, Ada West, Ada East, Keta, Anlo, Shai Osudoku, and Asuogyaman.



