Today in History: Think deeply about your programme – Afriyie Ankrah advises Adom-Otchere

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Exactly a year ago, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah made an appearance on Paul Adom-Otchere’s Good Evening Ghana show and served the host some words of counsel.



The former Minister of Youth and Sports told Adom-Otchere to carefully think about his program as it was becoming unpopular.



That was after Adom-Otchere launched a scathing attack on the Member of Parliament for Korley-Klottey during an editorial segment of his show.



“I didn’t watch it but the reactions were not good. I didn’t have the opportunity to watch it but whatever it is, it was very bad and was in bad taste. If you’re serving the public and you do a programme, and that is the kind of feedback you get, then you need to think very deeply about it,” he told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana last Thursday, May 14.



He added that Adom-Otchere needed to call Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings personally and speak to her in private.



“Whatever it is that you did, I didn’t watch it but if the overwhelming feedback appears to be a personal attack, then it means that you didn’t do your job well...Because people have been watching you, how come, that that particular programme; it was like an avalanche and its not fair to her,” he noted.



Paul Adom-Otchere who tried to justified his actions on the show stated that the editorial was not a personal attack on the MP but all the same, he promised to call the MP, with his team, and talk to her.



Adom-Otchere had charged on the Klottey-Korley MP for issuing a statement responding to the Gender and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison's comments about the distribution of food for the vulnerable, some of whom are within the Klottey-Korley constituency.



She pointed out that there had been some discrimination in the distribution of food within her constituency. Such reports had been widely reported in the media and on social media.



She referenced a GhanaWeb report whereby a lady was denied food because she could not produce an NPP card.



“The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Mr John Dumelo had to locate the said lady and make donations to her following that report," Agyeman-Rawlings said, to buttress her argument.



But Adom-Otchere, in the aforementioned editorial said that Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Klottey-Korley legislator, should "stop misbehaving".



In his view, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings should have called the minister in charge of Gender and Social Protection, before waging into "unsubstantiated allegations" over the distribution of food to Kayayei and others within her constituency.



“Let it get into your system Dr Rawlings, you come from a privileged home...behave properly, stop misbehaving,” angry Paul Adom-Otchere said on his TV show.



In a later show, Paul Adom-Otchere offered a halfhearted apology, saying the tirade was rendered unscripted and had not been seen by his team.



