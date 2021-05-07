Today in History: Such arrant lie; when did you resolve 'dumsor'? – Jinapor challenges Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 7 May 2021

Former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor last year questioned the vice president of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on when the NPP government resolved power outages in the country.



According to him, the ruling government needs to laud them (NDC) for fixing dumsor before handing over power to them rather than spewing lies in the public.



Read the full story originally published on May 7, 2020 by PeaceFM.



John Jinapor, former Deputy Power Minister and MP for Yapei/Kasawgu constituency, has asked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to give credit where it is due by acknowledging the efforts of the previous Mahama regime in resolving the 'dumsor' crisis in the country before President Nana Akufo-Addo took up the reins of government.



He also asserted that there was higher and better economic growth under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.



Bawumia's Account On Mahama Economy



Speaking to journalists at the Jubilee House on Monday, May 5, 2020, Dr. Bawumia reminded the former President that he superintended over a weak economy between the years 2012 and 2016.



The Vice President slammed Mr. Mahama for failing to mitigate the economic crises his own administration created for the Ghanaian populace.



This was after the latter cynically questioned the much-touted robustness of the Ghanaian economy, describing it as being in an ICU just a month into the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of local businesses.



“If you want to test the robustness of an economy, you test it in a time of crises. Thankfully, we have had two crises. Under the NDC, it was an internally-generated crisis, which was dumsor. Under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo, there has been an externally generated crisis, which has been the global Coronavirus pandemic.”



“I just want you to ask yourself, how have these two crises been managed? The dumsor crisis which crippled this economy for four years. What were the mitigating measures offered to businesses and individuals during the dumsor, an internally generated crisis?” the Vice President questioned.



He further stated; “We saw that even during dumsor, electricity prices were being increased, fuel prices were being increased, teacher trainee allowances were being cancelled, nursing trainee training allowances were being cancelled. All of that was happening during that particular crisis.”



“You look at the Coronavirus crisis and you look at the difference in terms of what has happened. The President has reduced electricity prices and has made it free for lifeline consumers. He has given free water to all Ghanaians for three months, has made sure that there is a stimulus package of 600 million Ghana Cedis for businesses and we have seen domestic production of PPEs (personal protective equipment) for our health workers locally.”



John Jinapor's Rebuttal



But to John Jinapor, Ex-President John Mahama is a better driver of the economy than President Akufo-Addo.



He wondered how the government could subsidize electricity bills in these trying times of COVID-19 if not for the interventions that the Mahama administration made to resolve the energy crises.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', he maintained strongly that President Akufo-Addo didn't inherit a 'dumsor' economy from the Mahama administration, adding that the current government is enjoying the fruits of the good works of its predecessor.



The Yapei/Kusawgu MP therefore challenged the Vice President to compare the performance of the current administration and erstwhile Mahama government, with particular emphasis on the energy sector.



"If the NPP say we didn't resolve it, tell us when you resolved dumsor. At least that should be settled. If you say when you took over, there was still dumsor; are we saying we still have dumsor and if it's resolved too, tell us the period you resolved it," he said.