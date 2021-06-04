Today in History: Rawlings commemorates 39th June 4 uprising

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On June 4, 2018, the late President Jerry John Rawlings commemorated the day by calling on its members to oppress any form of corruption in the country.

He made this call, the 39th June 4 uprising day in Accra.



Read the full story below;



Former President Jerry John Rawlings and the National Democratic Congress have commemorated the 39th June 4 uprising with a call on members to defend the revolution and fight against corruption in the country.



This year’s anniversary is being held on the theme: “Reorganising towards the core values”.



Mr Rawlings has been commemorating the June 4 uprising since 1979.



This year's event is being held at Madina in Accra.



1979 Revolution



Rawlings, in the 1979 revolution, led a group of junior officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces in an uprising against the then Supreme Military Council (SMC II) regime led by General F.K. Akuffo.



The move was motivated by a desire to stem the scourge of corruption that had allegedly engulfed the country leading to a virtual breakdown of the economy.



Three months later, the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), led by Rawlings, handed over power to an elected government led by Dr Hilla Limann.