Today in History: Queen mothers ‘kneel’ to beg Ken Agyapong not to quit politics

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

In March 2019, New Patriotic Party firebrand and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong hinted of his decision to quit his political career.



His decision was however met with a stern appeal by some queen mothers who called on him at his Kencity Media offices at Madina to plead with the MP to rescind his decision.



Read the full article as first published by mynewsgh.com below



The threats by Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong to quit mainstream politics and focus on his business which he says gives him better cash has not gone down well with some queen mothers who stormed his Kencity Media offices at Madina on Friday, March 29, 2019 to plead.



Under the auspices of the queen mothers foundation of Ghana, they paid a courtesy call the controversial businessman and politician to award him for his good works as part of their 20th year anniversary celebration and urged him to continue.



Secretary of the association who presented a citation to the NPP firebrand, disclosed that it was in recognition of his continuous contributions to the less privilege through the provision of scholarship schemes to students and those in distress.



“By dent of hard work, you have earned the trust and confidence of your constituents. For almost two decades, they have kept faith with you. Your inspired vision, wellbeing, progress and development of our motherland Ghana occupied with your indomitable spirit and tenancy of purpose enable to forge and against all odds until success is crowned”, the said in a citation.



While describing him as a man of integrity, they commended him for single-handedly fighting corruption expressing pride in his philanthropic gestures that has inured to the benefits of many; urging him to continue to do more in this regard.



“As visionary and true patriot, you have acknowledged and have waged a strong campaign against corruption and injustice in our society. You have single handedly exposed numerous cases of injustice and huge corruption”, they observed.



It would be recalled that the tough-talking lawmaker almost broke down in tears while addressing members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his constituency a fortnight ago expressing regrets over some decisions he made.







According to him, he has been used by the party and at a point abandoned to be subjected to what could pass for a national disgrace in parliament which he says has informed his decision not to seek reelection in 2020 as a lawmaker.



The NPP firebrand who at a point was visibly angry at Nyankumasi a suburb of his constituency, asked the audience to record what he was saying and play to the hearing of the national hierarchy of the party that he has had enough of them and it was time for both to part ways.



“The way NPP has used me, when they were done they separated themselves and allowed all the disgrace to come on me. I am opening up today to you people, you can record and play to them. If I observe how I have lived my life and the way the NPP wants to treat me, I am calling it quits…I won’t stand again”, he insisted.