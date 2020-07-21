General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Today in History: Prez Mills to mark 68th birthday with orphans

Former President of Ghana, Late John Atta Mills

Former President John Evans Atta Mills on Saturday July 21, 2012 celebrated his 68th birthday which turned out to be his last birthday as he died three days after.



The very empathic Professor Mills as he had done during his previous birthdays choose to celebrate the day in the company of orphans at some orphanage homes.



The President of Ghana, John Evan Atta Mills marks his 68th birthday today.



To underscore his caring nature, the President has in the past, reached out to orphans in parts of the country.



They include the Peace and love orphanage, Osu Children's Home in Accra and the Fetteh Orphanage in the Central region.



Director of Communications at the Presidency, Koko Anyidoho in an interview with XYZ News, said the President intends celebrating his birthday in a similar manner.



“President Mills is not known to be an open celebrant of his birthday, for him, it is always a very quiet moment and private for him.



“Years down the line some donations have been done on his behalf to various orphanages and the less advantaged ones and I think the same thing will happen this year”.



Meanwhile, as part of celebrations the Atta Mills Brotherhood International Ghana will embark on a campaign against Malaria.



The group will also participate in a vigil today organized by the Ododododiodio branch of the NDC.

