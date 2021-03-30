Today in History: Pastors are politicians, we’ll continue to do politics - Owusu Bempah

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Three years ago today, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International clashed with Ghanaians who are of the opinion that men of God are not supposed to get involved in politics.



To citizens, Pastors give room for people to attack them verbally when they involve themselves in politics hence the need for them to stay away from the field.



However, Rev. Owusu Bempah disagreed with this notion in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM.



“Ghana is not for politicians alone to decide the fate of the country and thus, men of God have a stake in the development of the country”.



“Pastors are politicians because we have the party of Jesus Christ and the party of Satan. We are competing with the agents of the devil over souls in the world and so we will continue to do politics”, he stated.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Rev Owusu Bempah averred men of God rather engage in politics because it is what they do everyday as they are campaigning for Jesus Christ to win souls for God.



He emphasized that men of God in the Bible engaged in politics of their time as the likes of Prophet Samuel, Elijah, and Nathan contributed to the progress of Israel when the rulers were going astray.



“We don’t have any hatred for any political party; we are speaking the mind of God to the leaders of the country and we will continue to do so in the country. So if something is going on wrong, we have every right to speak our minds as citizens”, Rev Owusu Bempah added.



He, therefore, condemned the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho over his coup d’etat comments; saying it is unfortunate to hear a leader like Koku Anyidoho inciting the masses to revolt against a ruling government.