Today in History: Parliament approves vigilantism bill

The Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019 was passed into law on July 23, 2020

On July 23, 2019, the Parliament of Ghana gave approval to the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019 to be passed into law after its third reading in the House.



Following the history of violence that has characterised some electoral processes in the country, the objective of the vigilantism law as passed by parliament is to disband political party vigilante groups and prescribe sanctions against acts of vigilantism in the country.



Read the full story originally published by GNA below



Parliament has passed the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019 into law after its third reading in the House.



The bill was laid by Ms Gloria Afua Akuffo, Attorney General and Minister of Justice.



Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information moved the motion on behalf of the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo.



Mr Joseph Kpemka, Deputy Attorney General, who was in the House, expressed his satisfaction over the passage of the bill.



The phenomenon of politically-related violence is frustrating Ghana’s fledgling democracy and the rule of law.





Read the bill as presented to parliament below





