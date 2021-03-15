General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Owusu Bempah storms Radio XYZ with gunmen

Rev Owusu Bempah, Founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry

The Founder and Leader Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, on Friday, March 15, 2019, reportedly stormed the studios of pro-National Democratic Congress radio station, XYZ with gunmen.



The controversial Prophet according to reports stormed the media house in search of a journalist, Mugabe Maase.



Read the full article as first published by Starr FM below



Controversial Prophet Owusu Bempah Friday morning stormed the offices of Accra-based Radio XYZ with gun-wielding men in search of broadcaster ‘Mugabe’, Starr News has learnt.



The self-styled man of God and his men, according to reports, shoved the administrator of the station as they ransacked the offices in their frantically search for the presenter.



A staff of the station confirmed the development to Starr News.



It is unclear the reasons for the attack on the presenter.



The development comes a day after former President John Mahama called out the prophet for false claims against him.



The founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International in an interview on Oman FM alleged that some members of the National Democratic Congress including Mahama are scheming to eliminate the president and vice president Mahamudu Bawumia.



However, Mahama in a statement has rubbished such claims by whom he described as “a politically-tainted founder of a church.”



Below is the full statement



The attention of former President John Dramani Mahama has been drawn to claims made by a certain Pastor Owusu Bempah on Oman FM on 7thMarch, 2019 accusing the former president of planning to commit a crime.



In direct response to the said accusations, I am directed by Mr. Mahama to state that the claims of the said pastor are false. They remain imaginations of a warped mind and effusions of a politically-tainted founder of a church who would say and do anything to attract attention to himself.



As a known surrogate of the Akufo-Addo government, the said Owusu Bempah’s statements are clearly calculated to distract the attention of the suffering masses of Ghana from the mounting issues of bad governance, corruption, insecurity, hardship and dishonesty.



It is disgraceful that someone who claims to be a prophet of God would readily agree to be used to broadcast lies emanating from a vivid imagination instead of preaching the word of God. Never in the entire account of the bible has there been any anointed prophet of God who only praises a king and turns a blind eye to the evils committed in his reign.



Mr. Mahama would also like to take this opportunity to assure the good people of Ghana that he remains the peaceful, focused, people-loving, and gentle politician that he has always been.



He will not be distracted by the deliberately planned and concocted stories to keep afloat a scandal-mongering campaign against him by the ruling party.