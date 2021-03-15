General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Today in History: Owusu Bempah is a disgrace; claims to be a man of God - John Mahama

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah

Former President John Dramani Mahama in March 2019, described as disgraceful some utterances by Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah.



The former President’s assertion was contained in a statement by his office in response to some allegations that were made by Prophet Bempah against Mr Mahama.



The former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has refuted claims that he has intentions of planning evil against some government officials as stated by the founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah.



According to the former president, the man of God is making baseless accusations for political points which is disgraceful.



In a statement signed by the Special Aide of the former president, Joyce Bawa Mogtari stated that all the claims by Owusu Bempah are false and that he is also biased.



The attention of former President John Dramani Mahama has been drawn to claims made by a certain Pastor Owusu Bempah on Oman FM on 7th March 2019 accusing the former president of planning to commit a crime.



In direct response to the said accusations, I am directed by Mr Mahama to state that the claims of the said pastor are false. They remain imaginations of a warped mind and effusions of a politically-tainted founder of a church who would say and do anything to attract attention to himself.



As a known surrogate of the Akufo-Addo government, the said Owusu Bempah’s statements are clearly calculated to distract the attention of the suffering masses of Ghana from the mounting issues of bad governance, corruption, insecurity, hardship and dishonesty.



It is disgraceful that someone who claims to be a prophet of God would readily agree to be used to broadcast lies emanating from a vivid imagination instead of preaching the word of God. Never in the entire account of the bible has there been any anointed prophet of God who only praises a king and turns a blind eye to the evils committed in his reign.



Mr Mahama would also like to take this opportunity to assure the good people of Ghana that he remains the peaceful, focused, people-loving, and gentle politician that he has always been.



He will not be distracted by the deliberately planned and concocted stories to keep afloat a scandal-mongering campaign against him by the ruling party.”



Owusu Bempah in an interview disclosed that some people from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have intentions of assassinating President Akufo Addo and his vice alongside other government officials.



He also stated that the former President has intentions of killing the sitting President, the Vice President, Kennedy Agyapong, Chairman Wontumi and himself which has been confirmed to him by an NDC member.



According to the man of God, the plot was due to his promise to pray for President Akufo-Addo to ensure he wins the 2020 general elections.