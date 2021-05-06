Today in History: NPP is its own enemy - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Sometime in 2015, Managing editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, stated that NPP members are their own enemies and as such should not blame anyone if they fail to succeed in the 2016 elections.



His comments at that time were in reaction to an attempted coup to remove the then NPP chairman, Paul Afoko, and some other executives from office.



It was alleged that the apparent ‘side-lining of these executives created some rift between the party which was at that time in opposition.



But reacting to the incident in a discussion with PeaceFM’s ‘Kokrokoo’, Kwesi Pratt was captured to have said:



“The animal that’s biting NPP is from their own cloth. Any NPP stalwart knows very well that the NPP is its own enemy...always pressing the self-destruct button at every given opportunity,”



Read the full article as first published by PeaceFM on May 6 2015 below:



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, claims members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are their own enemies, and

should not blame any other person for their woes in the event of an electoral defeat.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", he held the view that recent turn of events in the NPP clearly shows there is a kind of "animal" within the

opposition party aiding them to press the self-destruct button.



An emergency Steering Committee meeting on Monday to deliberate on the vetting process towards the party’s parliamentary primaries was

described by some media outlets as a coup to remove Paul Afoko as National Chairman of the party.



The apparent sidelining of the two party leaders resurrects the perception of a rift within Ghana’s largest opposition party.



While NPP Chair Paul Afoko is not in the country, the General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong reportedly abstained from the meeting claiming he had

no knowledge about it.



“Tell them, I am eating fufu in Kumasi. I don’t know anything about this meeting,” he told Joy News and further questioned the need for his other

colleagues to organise a meeting so urgently that they could not wait for the return of the party chairman.



But First Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay dismissed reports of any "coup" within the party.



He told Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on PEACE FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', that the meeting was convened in accordance with Article.



9(1)2(a) of the party's constitution which states that in the absence of the National Chairman, the First Vice-Chairman (Freddie Blay) can call for any

meeting (Emergency Steering Committee).



According to him, the party could not have waited for the two executives because vetting of the parliamentary aspirants was to start on Tuesday, May

5, 2015.



He also disclosed that both National Chairman and General Secretary knew about the meeting so there is no cause for alarm.

The seasoned journalist, sharing his thoughts on the subject, wondered why the NPP appears to be the only political party that cannot embark on any

internal operation without strife.



“The animal that’s biting NPP is from their own cloth. Any NPP stalwart knows very well that the NPP is its own enemy...always pressing the self-destruct button at every given opportunity....," the Insight newspaper Editor said.



Alluding to recent remarks by a leading member of the opposition party, who he claimed described the leadership of the party as nothing but a bunch

of "daft" people, Kwesi Pratt said,



"a leading party member publicly declared that the NPP leadership lacks wisdom. Your own party member! And if your own party member can come out and talk in such manner about your leadership; who will vote for you?” Kwesi Pratt quizzed.



He admonished the NPP to blame itself should they be defeated again in the next general elections, "I wonder what’s worrying them. In fact, it's

apparent they enjoy being in opposition.”