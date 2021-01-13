Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Today in History: NPP cautions Kennedy Agyapong, others against foul language

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2014 warned its members against the use of vulgar words in the media.



This came after the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong described the party executives at the time as "corrupt and a bunch of failures.”



The then General Secretary of the party, the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie in response described him as a joke and urged NPP members to ignore him.



Read the full story originally published on January 31, 2014.



New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned its members against the use of intemperate language ahead of its impending national party elections.



Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong recently described the current executives of the party as "corrupt and a bunch of failures".



He further promised to allocate 20 million US dollars to campaign against them not win power.



The General Secretary of the party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie in a response described Mr. Agyapong as a joke and urged party faithfuls to ignore him.



However the National Council of Elders of the NPP in a statement said “the Party wishes to express deep concern at the tone of pronouncements by some members of the Party, regarding the impending National Party elections”.



“At its meeting today January 30th, 2014, the Party’s Council of Elders debated on the issue of public pronouncements by some leading members of the Party, and asked that all candidates, and their supporters and sympathizers, refrain from using impolitic and intemperate language.



“The Council further urged candidates not to lose sight of the bigger picture before the Party, which is to present a strong and united front, to effectively battle the NDC, come 2016”.



The Party has meanwhile invited some members for a meeting early next week, to assist the Body iron out whatever rough edges that might have arisen, in the run up to the Party’s national elections.



The Council of Elders also added that it would do everything possible to protect the party’s unity and integrity.



“The Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party takes this opportunity to assure all members that it takes decorum within the Party seriously, and will do everything within its power, as mandated by the Party’s constitution, to protect the unity and integrity of the Party.



“We further call for a total ceasefire at all levels of the party with immediate effect. Any party member who goes public on internal party matters shall be summoned before the disciplinary committee of the party.



“All must adhere to grievance procedures within the party”.