Today in History: Mahama not fit to be president – Sekou

Ghanaian politician, Dr Sekou Nkrumah

Ghanaian politician, Dr Sekou Nkrumah seven years ago opined that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama was not qualified to be in a position to govern the country.



According to him, the problem of the NDC has been their decision to elect a vibrant leader for the presidency position.



Citing an example to buttress his claim, Dr. Nkrumah said: “Prof. [Mills] was fine for a Vice, Mahama was fine for a Vice, Amissah-Arthur is fine for a vice, but not as a leader,” adding that as a leader “you have to have the drive, passion, and fire in your belly and those guys don’t have it and I’m saying, that is the problem in the NDC”.



However, John Dramani Mahama is currently contesting for the presidential race in the upcoming December polls.



His running mate is the former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



Read the original story published by XYZ on July 9, 2013 below:



Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah says President John Mahama is “not fit to be president”.



According to him, Ghana needs a leader cast in the mould of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and former President John Rawlings.



As far as he is concerned, late President John Mills, his successor President Mahama and current Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, were all not cut for the role of president.



Sekou Nkrumah told XYZ Breakfast Show host Moro Awudu on July 9, 2013 that the three politicians do not have “fire in their belly” as Kwame Nkrumah and Jerry Rawlings had.



He believes both late President Mills and the current president should have been consigned to the Vice Presidential position rather than allowed to assume the mantle of presidency.



Dr. Nkrumah added that Vice President Amissah-Arthur also lacked the qualities of a leader who could assume the presidency in the future.



“Prof. [Mills] was fine for a Vice, Mahama was fine for a Vice, Amissah-Arthur is fine for a vice, but not as a leader,” adding that as a leader “you have to have the drive, passion and fire in your belly and those guys don’t have it and I’m saying, that is the problem in the NDC,” Dr. Sekou Nkrumah observed.



He said late President Mills was given the chance, but “what has he done; Mahama was given the chance now and what is he doing…it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out…how things are going to play out and I’m saying that its bad news”.



When asked for clarification as to whether he was suggesting that President Mahama is not fit for the presidency, Dr. Nkrumah said: “Yes ,I am”.

