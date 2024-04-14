Today-in-History: In the face of economic ruin, Ghanaian youth are fixated on Hajia Bintu – Barker-Vormawor

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a key figure in the #FixTheCountry Movement, expressed concerns over the priorities of Ghanaian youth. Reacting to the uproar surrounding TikToker Hajia Bintu's controversial promotion of 'Kayamata' products, Barker-Vormawor highlighted a disconnect between societal challenges and online obsessions.



As reported in an April 14, 2023, article published on GhanaWeb with the headline 'In the face of economic ruin, Ghanaian youth are fixated on Hajia Bintu – Barker-Vormawor shocked ', the activist wished the youth would prioritise solutions to their plights.



Barker-Vormawor, who was reacting to Ghanaian tweeps berating TikToker and social media personality, Hajia Bintu, over the kayamata video she shared, said that he is shocked that this will be the focus of the youth in these hard times.



“The things that trend on GH Twitter scare me sometimes. I can’t imagine that in the face of economic ruin; of such public debt which mortgages away our collective future, the (elite) youth of Ghana are so fixated on Hajia Bintu and who is peddling for girl’s charms. Hmmm!



“Our internet footprints do not reveal the full scope of my generation’s industry. It’s not our best foot forward!” the post he shared read.



Why Hajia Bintu is being berated on Twitter:



Hajia Bintu on April 12, 2023, was captured in the viral video promoting 'Kayamata' products, a substance mainly used by women to charm men and extort money from their sexual partners.



Testifying the goodness of the so-called powerful product, she explained that any woman who purchases them will automatically be gifted large sums of money by any man she comes into contact with, whether through sexual intercourse or just a handshake.



She added that male sponsors or as she puts it 'Papa No' who prove stubborn when asked for money will succumb to a woman who uses the said product.



Bintu listed them as: "F*ck & Stay, Attraction To Rich Men, Love & Pay, Love Me Alone, and Do As I Say."



Social media users including influencers and women have condemned the move by Hajia Bintu who they claim is leading many astray.



She has since apologized, saying that she and her management team were negligent in promoting the particular brand.



Kayamata are potions and herbs believed to have the tendency to nail a man or woman down after a sexual encounter. Patronizers claim it has saved their relationships and helped them deal with partners who are stingy.



After the use of these products, one's victim is quick to 'do as their partner says'.