Today in History: If I start talking, the NDC will collapse - Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Region Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs in March 2017 said he was restraining himself from speaking about party issues because a lot was at stake if he did.



Allotey Jacobs who has now forfeited his NDC membership stated that the party angered many of its supporters in the 2016 General Elections and such people were eager to vent their frustration about the defeat.



The former NDC guru made this comment at a time when some of the bigwigs in the party were pointing accusing fingers at people they believed contributed to their overwhelming defeat to the New Patriotic Party in 2016.



"If I start talking, NDC will collapse…There is a bomb hanging on my chest, and if it falls, the party is doomed," he told Rainbow radio in an interview.



Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has said the party will collapse if he starts talking.



In his view, those who are expressing their anger over the defeat in the public have the right to do so because ‘’they are speaking on our behalf. For them to address these issues in the public, is the best because we do not want to destroy the party.’’



The issues being raised by these persons he said, are true and reiterated that, all was not well with the party in the run up the 2016 general elections.



When asked why the party failed to resolve their differences since they knew things were not well, he said, ‘’as a party in power, we were trying hard to manage these crises.



We managed it in such a way that, the public was unaware of the big divisions within the party.



As a government we should do that, and that is what we did. In order to cover everything and to make sure that we win the elections and settle our differences.



But it never happened because man proposes God disposes. So we thought we were going to win the elections to resolve the problems but we lost. And when you lose the elections you will come out.