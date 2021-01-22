General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: IGP sleeping on the job – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho on January 22, 2018 accused the then Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu of not paying attention to happenings in the country as expected of him.



He said the state of insecurity in the country is beyond control hence, charged the IGP to be more vigilant and proactive to clamp down the doings of miscreants causing mayhem in the country.



Koku Anyidoho noted that Ghanaians will feel secured if the police service works efficiently.



He averred that “Criminals now are operating with brazen bravado they don’t even care, what is the IGP Asante Apeatu doing, I’ve been speaking to men in uniform and a lot of them are very concerned about his leadership. They don’t know what he’s doing as the IGP, the level of insecurity in this country has gotten to frightening level.”



Read the full story originally published on January 22, 2018 by KasapaFM.



A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho, has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of sleeping on the job.



According to him, the state of insecurity in the country has gotten to an alarming level, for which reason the IGP must be proactive in discharging his duties effectively to ensure the citizenry are protected.



His comment comes on the back of the incident in which the Dome-Kwabenya Police Station in Accra was attacked by some unknown assailants on Sunday dawn, during which a senior police officer was killed and seven armed robbers freed from cell by the attackers.



The Police administration has urged for calm, promising that they would do their best to bring the perpetrators to book.



They have since released the identities of the seven who escaped from police custody, pleading with the general public to assist them locate their whereabouts.



A week ago, two police officers were shot to death by suspected armed robbers in the Ashanti region at dawn.



The incident happened between Drobonso and Kumawu road in the Sekyere Afram plains district when the officers were returning from night patrols. A third officer was lucky to have escaped danger.



Commenting on the recent incidents on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM Monday, Koku Anyidoho called for immediate action to be taken by the IGP to ensure that Ghanaians live in a secured environment, one what allows the citizenry to go about their legitimate duties without being gripped by fear as is the status quo.



“Criminals now are operating with brazen bravado they don’t even care, what is the IGP Asante Apeatu doing, I’ve been speaking to men in uniform and a lot of them are very concerned about his leadership. They don’t know what he’s doing as the IGP, the level of insecurity in this country has gotten to frightening level.”



Mr Anyidoho urged the conscience of moral society to come out from their state of nonchalance and begin to speak now to ensure that the right things are done by people entrusted with responsibility.