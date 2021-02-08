General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Today in History: I will beat Muntaka 'hands down' - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong following an altercation with his fellow MP for Asawase in 2019, vowed to take down his colleague in a karate style anytime they cross path.



The Assin MP, who was speaking in an interview with Adakabre, host of Neat FM's "Me Man Nti" show touted that he has an enviable record when it comes to the exchange of fisticuffs.



