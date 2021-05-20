Today in History: I weep for Ghana, wrong people in charge – Blakofe

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Some three years ago, a former Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) Deputy CEO, Akua Djanie, popularly known as Akua Blakofe, took to her Facebook page to rant about what she described as her disappointment in the way the government was running the country.



This had come about following what was a media war of words between Kwadwo Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer of the GTDC and she, in what was reported to have come about as a result of some bad blood that existed between the two before the former parted.



Blakofe had sent letters to the Ministries of Health and Sanitation for a partnership towards a beach and market clean up with investors from the United States but she stated that in an interview on Adom FM, Kwadwo Antiw, while referring to her as an ‘embarrassment’ to the institution, said that she did not know how to perform her roles effectively.



“I don’t do anything all day. My CEO doesn’t want me in the team so he has created a three-man team he works with. Meanwhile, I don’t see what GTDC is doing. The CEO travels every month for two weeks straight. In April, he was gone for three weeks,” she bemoaned in an interview with citinewsroom.com.



Blakofe earned the spot of a Deputy CEO via President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's appointment in February last year after she massively campaigned for him in the 2016 general elections.



Akua Djanie, popularly known as Akua Blakofe has stated that she is disheartened by the way affairs are being managed by top officials in the country.



Her statement follows a recent banter with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourist Development Company (GTDC), Kwadwo Antwi, after she sent letters to the Ministries of Health and Sanitation for a partnership towards a beach and market clean up with investors from the United States.



According to Blakofe, her request was not welcomed by both Sanitation and Health Ministry.



“I sent letters to the Ministries of Health and Sanitation as I wanted to collaborate on a beach and market clean up with my USA investors. Sanitation ddin’t reply. Health Ministry wrote that it’s not a health issue,” she revealed in a Facebook post.



The former GTDC Deputy CEO posted on her Facebook platform that the CEO called her out in an interview on Adom FM while referring to her as an ‘embarrassment’ to the institution and not knowing how to perform her roles effectively.



Obviously appalled by Kwadwo Antwi’s reaction, Akua Blakofe was of the view that, “Anyone who does not see the link between health, sanitation and tourism shouldn’t be heading either of those 3 sectors.”



Apparently, there seem to be bad blood between the two prior to Kwadwo Antwi’s interview on Adom FM as Blakofe had accused him of sidelining her in the line of her duties.



She disclosed that, he chose to work with a three-man team rather than her as his deputy.



“I don’t do anything all day. My CEO doesn’t want me in the team so he has created a three-man team he works with. Meanwhile, I don’t see what GTDC is doing. The CEO travels every month for two weeks straight. In April, he was gone for three weeks,” she bemoaned in an interview with citinewsroom.com.



Blakofe earned the spot of a Deputy CEO via President Nana Akufo-Addo's appointment in February last year after she massively campaigned for him in the 2016 general elections.



The Motivational Africanist quit her role when she realized her skills were being underutilized at GTDC, the investment and commercial wing of the Tourism Ministry.



The outspoken former TV host, however, stated she feels her life is in danger after receiving several calls threatening her to return the car and other valuables given to her by GTDC.



In another post cited by www.ghanaweb.com, she averred, “In fact with all the wahala, I no longer feel safe. I feel victimized and threatened. If anything happens to me, you all know what caused it. #TheTruth.”



Blakofe's tenure as Deputy GTDC CEO officially ends on May 31, 2018.