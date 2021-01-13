General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Today in History: I've sinned and asked God for forgiveness – KKD

In 2015, radio presenter, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD apologized to Ghanaians for disgracing himself after his sexual encounter with 19-year-old Ewureffe Orleans Thompson.



He acknowledged that he had sinned and subsequently prayed to God for forgiveness.



In a press statement, the radio presenter said, “I, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah wish to make this public announcement that I truly and sincerely apologise for the public ridicule and disgrace that has ensued by reason of the fleeting pleasure of the flesh involving Ewureffe Orleans Thompson and myself. I acknowledge I have sinned and have prayed to my God for forgiveness for all that trauma I have caused the young woman.”



KKD, however, denied raping Ewureffe Orleans Thompson.



Popular Radio Presenter, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD has publicly apologised for the "ridicule and disgrace" brought by his action.



KKD is standing trial for allegedly raping 19-year-old Ewureffe Orleans Thompson in a bathroom of the African Regent Hotel on December 27.



He has been denied bail on two occasions and is on admission at the Police Hospital with a swollen foot.



KKD has admitted to having sex with Orleans Thompson but has vehemently denied raping her.



Orleans Thompson on Tuesday withdrew the case from court, stating that she has no interest pursuing it further.



According to Orleans Thompson, she wants to reorganise her life adding that "God will serve her justice".



Barely hours after it became public that she had withdrawn the case from court, the embattled CEO of the Finest Productions, released a statement saying he acknowledges that he has sinned and has prayed to God for forgiveness.



KKD also asked the media "to spare Ewureffe and our respective families any further agonies."



Below is the full statement by KKD



I, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah wish to make this public announcement that I truly and sincerely apologise for the public ridicule and disgrace that has ensued by reason of the fleeting pleasure of the flesh involving Ewureffe Orleans Thompson and myself.



I acknowledge I have sinned and have prayed to my God for forgiveness for all that trauma I have caused the young woman.



I plead with all in the media to spare Ewureffe and our respective families any further agonies.



Kindly pray for us.