Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: I've more to lose if Ghana burns - Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

Exactly 4-years ago, President John Dramani Mahama pledged to maintain peace and order before, during and after the 2016 Elections.



According to him, he had more to lose if Ghana gets plunged into war under his watch thereby pledging his utmost commitment to peace.



He said, “I John Dramani Mahama wish to state my utmost commitment to peaceful and successful elections,” adding: “Indeed, I have more to lose than any of the candidates here if this country breaks out in violence.



The former President made this statement at a meeting under the auspices of the National Peace Council in Accra attended by 2016 Presidential Candidates, Nana Addo Dankwa Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Paa Kwesi Nduom and a host of others.







President John Mahama has said Ghana will not be plunged into war under his watch saying he has more to lose than anyone else should that eventuality befall the country and has, thus, pledged his utmost commitment to peace in this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 7 December.



At a meeting under the auspices of the National Peace Council in Accra on Thursday, Mr Mahama said Ghana’s democracy and peace are “too precious to be gambled away on the altar of an unbridled quest to attain or to hold on to political power”.



“I John Dramani Mahama wish to state my utmost commitment to peaceful and successful elections,” he pledged, adding: “Indeed, I have more to lose than any of the candidates here if this country breaks out in violence.



“I’ve been involved in politics of this country since 1996. My disposition as a nonviolent person is widely known and acknowledged.



“All through my campaign, I have urged my followers to work for a peaceful election. I’ll continue to do so in the time left, before and after the elections, and it’s my wish that my fellow contenders will do so as they wind up their campaigns.



“I pray to the almighty God that it shall not be my portion and that may it not be under my watch that our dear nation Ghana will be consumed by violence.



“I pledge to carry out my dual role both as president of the republic and as a presidential candidate in these forthcoming elections in a manner that shall preserve the peace and stability of our dear nation.



“I declare publicly my respect for the Electoral Commission and the authentic results that shall be declared by this commission. I declare my confidence in the people of Ghana to make a choice of their own freewill of whom to lead them in the next four years.



“…No amount of political power is worth the shedding of one drop of blood of any Ghanaian. Violence cannot be a reflection of a genuine desire to serve. I have absolute confidence in Ghana’s capacity to successfully clear the upcoming democratic hurdle on 7 December 2016 and stay the course of economic and democratic transformation that I have initiated over the last four years,” he said. The six other presidential candidates also pledged their commitment to peace at the event.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.